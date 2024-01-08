Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,677 shares of company stock worth $9,493,943 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $660.32. 1,310,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $293.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $612.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

