Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $657.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,972. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The stock has a market cap of $291.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,943. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

