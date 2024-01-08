Contrasting Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) & TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of TPG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TPG pays out -1,745.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. TPG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

TPG has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TPG and Houlihan Lokey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 7 5 0 2.42 Houlihan Lokey 0 0 1 0 3.00

TPG presently has a consensus target price of $34.65, indicating a potential downside of 12.69%. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus target price of $112.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.10%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than TPG.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 4.91% 19.78% 7.81% Houlihan Lokey 14.92% 18.41% 10.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG and Houlihan Lokey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.00 billion 6.13 -$56.24 million ($0.11) -360.79 Houlihan Lokey $1.78 billion 4.44 $254.22 million $3.89 29.54

Houlihan Lokey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats TPG on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as advise financial sponsors on various transactions. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations, and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

