Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,213 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,981 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

