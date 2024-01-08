CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Earns Sell Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their sell rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Get CME Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $199.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.80. CME Group has a twelve month low of $169.23 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.