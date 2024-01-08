Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,416. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

