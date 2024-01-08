City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of CIO opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIO. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $70,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in City Office REIT by 223.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in City Office REIT by 1,557.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 4,591.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

