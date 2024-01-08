Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

CTAS traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $578.77. 37,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $556.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.59. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $607.79. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

