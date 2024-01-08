Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

