CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 8,619 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,476. The stock has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

