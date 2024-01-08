CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,169. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

