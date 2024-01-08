CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Receives $48.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.