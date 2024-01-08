Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Oracle by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,646. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $112.49. The company has a market cap of $286.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.