Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 234 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,837. The stock has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $129.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.