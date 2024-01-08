Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.37.

Shares of CP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 915,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

