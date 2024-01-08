Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,459,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Shares of BLDR traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.69. 351,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $171.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

