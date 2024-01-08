Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.86.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 94.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 85.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,869,000 after buying an additional 386,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.