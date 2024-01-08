Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price at $87.25

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,766 shares of company stock worth $4,782,390. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,617,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

