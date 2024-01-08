Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.28.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$14.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$759.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$14.84.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.6812279 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

