BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $15.65

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $15.01. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 39,398 shares changing hands.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 927,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 927,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,678 shares of company stock worth $733,961. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 246.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.