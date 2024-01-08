Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives $498.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $498.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $316.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.58. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

