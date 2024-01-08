Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $17.08 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 650.60% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

