Bayshore Asset Management LLC Has $16.59 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 9.7% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 241,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 106,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 153,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,077. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

