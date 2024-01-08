Bayshore Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DISV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.43. 186,722 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

