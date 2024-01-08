Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE AGR opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Avangrid by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avangrid by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

