Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.50.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $235.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average of $237.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

