Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.65 million, a PE ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $12.74.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.37%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

