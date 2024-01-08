AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.31. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 988.11% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

