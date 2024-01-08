Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $186.55 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.72 and its 200 day moving average is $182.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

