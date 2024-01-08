AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $24,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.81. 247,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $165.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.09 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

