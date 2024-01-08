Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Cut to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $400.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $385.00.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $397.88.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $382.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $386.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 432,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.