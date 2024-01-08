American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $205.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $167.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Citigroup raised American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.50.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $189.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.78. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,615 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in American Express by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

