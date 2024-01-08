Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Up 8.2%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. 2,436,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,399,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

The firm has a market cap of $525.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

