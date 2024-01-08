AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

AB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.27. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

