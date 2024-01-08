Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
