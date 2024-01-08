Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $575.65. The stock had a trading volume of 838,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $594.71 and its 200 day moving average is $548.74. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $262.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

