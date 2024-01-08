128,083 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Bought by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC owned 2.85% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCAF. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCAF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. 76,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.