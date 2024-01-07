Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $38.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

ZION stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

