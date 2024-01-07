Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $252.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.