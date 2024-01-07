WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.38 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

