WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 2,804 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.89.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.