WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 179.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

