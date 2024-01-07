Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.31.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,050,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 85.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.