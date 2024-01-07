Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

