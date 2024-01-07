Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.12. 3,575,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,255. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $135.55 and a one year high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total transaction of $3,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,296,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,564,550.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total transaction of $3,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,296,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,564,550.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock valued at $271,293,321. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

