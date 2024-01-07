Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells $191,730.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $191,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,005.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $141,780.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $59.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $65.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

