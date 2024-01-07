Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. 2,351,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,052. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

