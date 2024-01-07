Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lifted by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.47 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.