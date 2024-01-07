Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

