VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $166.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $101.43 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.45.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

